Dane Co. businesses kick off 12th shop local event

by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Dane County businesses are once again urging people to spend their money locally this holiday season.

Dane Buy Local kicked off its 12th Shop Indie Local and Small Business Saturday campaigns Tuesday afternoon at an event in Sun Prairie. A number of area business owners, as well as Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, took part in the kickoff.

Those assembled shared a similar message.

“Small businesses are working together to show their strength,” Collin Murray, the executive director of Dane Buy Local, said. “It’s an opportunity to show how they’re distinctively different from any other sort of big box stores that are out there.”

