Dane Co. board postpones vote on additional $24M for jail consolidation project

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board of Supervisors on Thursday postponed a vote on a resolution to spend an additional $24 million on the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project.

The resolution the board considered would have amended the county’s 2022 budget to allow an additional $24.48 million in general obligation bonds to be issued to cover cost overruns for the $150 million project. The resolution cited “recent market changes” that made it necessary to request additional money.

After roughly two hours of public comment and discussion from supporters and opponents of the consolidation project alike, supervisors postponed consideration of the resolution to their next meeting.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been outspoken about the need for improvements at the jail, calling the current facility “inhumane and borderline unconstitutional.”

Earlier this month, board chair Analise Eicher suggested reducing the scale of the original jail proposal — which called for a new seven-story, 922-bed facility behind the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison — by building a four-story tower and completing minimal renovations to the existing Public Safety Building. Barrett said he is not ready to abandon the original proposal.

