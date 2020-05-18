Dane Co. announces multi-million dollar plan to combat evictions, increase housing availability

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County leaders are working with local groups to help address housing issues that have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news conference Monday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a multi-million dollar plan to reduce evictions and improve access to housing for those most impacted. The plan includes $10 million in funding for eviction prevention in addition to efforts to increase housing stability.

The Tenant Resource Center will administer the $10 million eviction fund for the county.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Dane County residents to experience financial hardship and question how they will make ends meet during this unprecedented time,” Parisi said. “This $10 million eviction prevention fund and housing stability effort will help more individuals and families be able to stay in the place they call home or help them secure housing instead of returning to a local shelter.”

Tenants can apply for assistance online to secure an agreement with their landlord to repay owed rent and avoid eviction. The funding also provides housing counseling, education for landlords on federal mortgage protections and mediation services.

The eviction prevention funds are expected to help nearly 9,000 Dane County residents.

Roughly $500,000 in additional funding will be provided to Dane County’s Joining Forces for Families offices to provide direct payments to landlords to make sure tenants are not evicted as they start working again.

Dane County is also partnering with Catholic Charities to provide an additional $390,000 for limited-term housing navigation staff and rental assistance to help find housing for those experiencing homelessness in the midst of the pandemic.

Four housing navigator positions will be created to help people find housing. Roughly $245,000 will be put toward paying first month’s rent and security deposits for people who find housing.

The services are anticipated to be available in mid-June, pending approval by the Dane County Board. A resolution to approve the contracts with the Tenant Resource Center and Catholic Charities will be introduced later this week.

