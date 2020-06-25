Dane Co. amends Phase 2 of Forward Dane plan to ban standing service, limit bars to seating room only

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis — Public Health Madison & Dane County officials are amending some of the guidelines in Phase 2 of the county’s reopening plan citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new rules limit private gatherings to 10 or fewer people, require bar patrons to be seated at all times and ban standing service at establishments.

Health officials said the amendments are a targeted attempt to address recent spikes in new coronavirus cases.

Of the 279 new cases over the past few days, 50% of people who tested positive are 20-29 years old.

Contact tracing interviews have indicated that 45% of those who have tested positive have attended gatherings, parties or meetings with people from outside of their households. Many of those interviewed said they have recently gone to bars.

The entirety of the new order is available here.

