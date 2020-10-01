Dane Co. 2021 budget focuses on continued COVID-19 response, housing support, equity and more

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday the county’s 2021 budget, which includes millions of dollars in housing support, equity, land conservation and funding for Human Services.

The budget calls for, among other things, continued support for residents and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly $2.5 million has been set aside for the Department of Administration to purchase personal protective equipment and cover the costs associated with contact tracing and testing.

The budget allocates $6 million for the Dane County Affordable Housing Fund and an additional $9 million to ensure people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this unrivaled time,” Parisi said. “Because we have built upon our legacy year after year with innovative efforts to support mental health in our schools and community, protected hundreds of new acres each year for families to recreate, and meet families where they are at with critical supports, we are better prepared to face the full throes of this global catastrophe that has engulfed our state and nation.”

As businesses throughout the county continue to struggle amid the pandemic, the county plans to partner with MadRep, which is a regional economic development group. The group will survey local businesses and work to apply to the state for $10 million in loans for businesses in need. MadRep will receive $50,000 in funding from the budget.

Parisi also announced earlier this week millions in funding for trails and outdoor spaces throughout Dane County. The budget also includes proposed funding to expand access to mental health and addiction recovery services by pursuing the development of a mental health triage and restoration center.

During a Thursday press conference, Parisi said the 2021 budget was especially challenging due to revenue losses caused by the coronavirus. The county has also lost revenue that county departments like the Henry Vilas Zoo and the Alliant Energy Center typically bring in. Parisi said sales tax collections are expected to end the year down by nearly $12 million. He said leaders expect that number to be around $10.1 million in 2021.

According to a news release, the budget includes a levy increase of 4.09%, which would increase taxes on the average home by $30.18.

The entire budget totals $615,541,049. Human Services makes up the largest chunk of the budget at $239,497,599.

