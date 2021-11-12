Dane Co. 1 of 2 counties in Wisconsin with ‘high’ COVID-19 spread; all others ‘very high’ or worse

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — While COVID-19 cases throughout Wisconsin have seen a resurgence in recent weeks, Dane County public health officials said Friday that the county still has the second-lowest case rate in the state.

Cases have increased in Dane County over the past two weeks, but not quite at the rate seen statewide, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest data snapshot. Countywide, Dane County has seen an average of 110 cases per day in the past two weeks, roughly half of which have been among those who are unvaccinated.

New data snapshot 👇 ♦️ Cases increased during this 14-day period with an average of 110 cases per day. ♦️ We have not received updated vaccination data since 11/5, so vaccination data on pages 1 and 2 has was not updated this week. Read more: https://t.co/RvLjuCZMpL pic.twitter.com/U3dE9eCTb7 — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 12, 2021

PHMDC’s update came just two days after officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 3,626 new cases of COVID-19, which was the highest single-day increase since mid-September.

According to DHS data, Dane and Menominee counties are the only two in the state with high rates of COVID-19 spread. The vast majority of counties have very high rates of spread, and eight counties statewide have critically high rates of spread, six of which are in the northwestern corner of the state.

Dane County’s comparatively low rate of spread is in part due to its high vaccination rate. Of residents 18 and older, 86.7% have at least one vaccine dose and 83.1% are fully vaccinated. Roughly 71.7% of all residents countywide are fully vaccinated.

The countywide percentage is likely higher given kids 5-11 were recently approved for Pfizer’s vaccine. Data on the number of kids who have gotten their shots hasn’t been made available as of Friday, but SSM Health officials said late last week that they booked 3,000 vaccine appointments for kids within 12 hours of shots being approved.

As of Friday, state health officials had reported 917,469 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases throughout the state. To date, Dane County has seen 59,597 cases since the start of the pandemic.

