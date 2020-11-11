Dane Buy Local launches Soup’s On! program to support restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane Buy Local is piloting a new program to help support local Madison restaurants that have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID has affected all of us, and in true Madison fashion, we continue to show empathy to the plights of our families, friends, neighbors, and local businesses through words and actions,” Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray said in a press release. “The Soup’s On! initiative is an expression of community where individuals can directly help local restaurants while getting the best soups the Greater Madison area has to offer.”

On Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Soup’s On! will have soups made by local Madison restaurants available for pickup at FEED Kitchens at 1219 N. Sherman Ave. Customers can view the selection and place orders online. Preorders must be submitted by Nov. 14.

In addition to purchasing soup, the public will also have the option to donate soup to FEED Kitchens’ Healthy Food for All program, which will distribute soups to people in need with help from The River Food Pantry, The Beacon, East Madison Community Center’s Health Kid Initiative, The Goodman Center and more.

