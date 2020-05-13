Dane Arts Need Grant receives $100,000 in additional funding for local artists

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Exeuctive Joe Parisi announced Wednesday that the Dane Arts Need Grant (DANG!) Program will receive $100,000 in additional funding to help support local artists in need.

The program was launched April 17 with $15,000 in funding. The funds were exhausted after just two days so Dane Arts added an additional $7,500 to the program’s funding, according to a news release.

Dane Arts will administer the DANG! Program to help offset artists’ costs and lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dane County is committed to supporting our community of artists during this difficult time,” Parisi said. “Community interest in the Dane Arts Need Grant Program was great. We are happy to make this new investment in the grant program so more of our local artists can continue to make ends meet and promote their art form.”

Artists can apply for the grant to help them develop an online presence for their work. The funds can also be used to purchase supplies and further develop their art, the release said.

“This additional support from the County Executive is incredible! So many working artists are experiencing extreme financial hardships from cancelled performances and workshops that the additional support is truly amazing,” Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire said. “The support from the County Executive and the County Board indeed recognizes and honors the work of Dane County artists.”

In order to qualify for the grant, artist must have at least two years of activity under their belt. Musicians, dancers, actors, poets, writers, and any individual artists are eligible for the grant. Artists can receive up to $500 based on the artist’s request.

According to Dane Arts, the grants will be awarded until the funding runs out.

