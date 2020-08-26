D’Andra Lee Goedert

Site staff by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — D’Andra (Dee) Lee Goedert, 57, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2020 after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Dee was born on August 31, 1962 in Waukesha, WI. Her childhood began in East Troy and continued in Elkhorn, where she spent her teenage years living on a small apple orchard, riding horses, listening to music and enjoying time with friends. She often spent vacations at the family cabin on Otter Lake in Eagle River, WI where she would swim, hike, fish, boat and waterski. She competed in beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Lake Geneva Raceway in the late ‘70’s, holding that title for several consecutive years. Dee graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 1980.

Throughout life, Dee was a Nursing Assistant at the Elkhorn Lakeland Nursing Home, a Realtor in Janesville and a server at Jessica’s Family restaurant in Whitewater. Most recently she worked at Ray’s Family Restaurant in Edgerton where she was loved by many. Dee genuinely enjoyed spending time with people – playing scrabble, thrift store shopping, cooking, and taking scenic motorcycle rides with her love of 20 years, Brian. She was known for her beautiful smile, charisma, storytelling ability and witty humor. The sound of her laughter often filled the room. A free spirit at heart, travels often took Dee to Colorado and California where she loved attending concerts with her daughter. She had a deep love of all music and was always dancing.

Dee’s greatest joy in life was her four children – Christopher, Jennifer, David and Joseph, and her seven grandchildren. Just prior to passing, Dee said her children and grandchildren filled her life completely with love and pride. They were her single greatest source of happiness.

Dee is survived by her son, Christopher Van Keuren (Fort Atkinson); daughter, Jennifer Van Cohen (San Juan Capistrano, CA); son, David Muhasky (Palatine, IL); son, Joseph Stradusky (Fort Atkinson, WI) and seven beautiful grandchildren – Wyatt, Renier, Wesley, Crew, Claudia, Jack and Vada. She is also survived by her brother Michael Goedert (Fond Du Lac, WI), sister Debra Schleich (Aurora, CO) and longtime companion Bajram “Brian” Rushiti (Beloit, WI). She was preceded in death by her mother, Cherilyn Shepard (Arbor Vitae, WI) and father, Gerald Goedert (Palmyra, WI).

We all thank you, D’Andra, for the lasting gift of your enormous heart. “I’ll bet it’s so nice up in heaven since you’ve arrived. I hope you’re dancing in the sky”.

In lieu of a funeral service due to COVID, the family suggests that an act of kindness be created in Dee’s honor, such as tipping your restaurant server with some extra love (her job for the past 20 years). Dee’s ashes will be laid to rest surrounded by her children and close family, at the foot of her grandparents Michael and Shirley Cesar, and next to her Mother, Cherilyn Shepard at Forest Garden Cemetery in Woodruff, WI. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a future date. All Faiths Funeral Home of Janesville, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

A special thank you to the loving, attentive, selfless staff at both Janesville Mercy Hospital and Beloit Hospice who helped along side her children in caring for Dee during her final days.