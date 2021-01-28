Dance studio faces more than $23,000 in fines for violating public health gathering order

OREGON, Wis. — A dance recital could cost a Dane County business more than $23,000 in fines.

Public Health Madison and Dane County cited “A Leap Above” dance studio 119 times for violating mass gathering orders. Each one of the tickets comes with a $200 fine, plus court costs.

According to a complaint, the studio held a performance of “The Nutcracker” back in December. A total of 119 people were at the performance, violating Dane County’s public health order that prohibited mass gatherings.

Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen says Public Health was able to look at photos the business posted on Facebook and count 119 people who were there, some of them based on the costumes they were wearing.

Paulsen says she won’t get into specifics of the case, but says other dance studios have questioned the order on mass gatherings.

“For the past several months, we have, Public Health and I have heard from various dance studios that have requested they not be considered a sport. They have been lobbying they shouldn’t be considered a sport, but all along Public Health has had a message to everyone involved in any kind of dance studio, it is a sport, and must follow the mass gathering limits,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen says the health department called the dance studio, warning that it could not hold the event.

The owner of the dance studio has 20 days to respond to the citations and then it will be up to the court to schedule a pre-trial conference.

News 3 Now contacted “A Leap Above” for a response, but nobody answered the phone. News 3 New left a message, but has yet to get a response.

