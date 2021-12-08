Dana Rettke three-peat’s as Northeast Regional Player of the Year

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the third-straight season, Dana Rettke has been named the Northeast Regional Player of the Year.

Oh, no big deal. Dana just getting herself a 3-peat. Congratulations, Dana Rettke…again…again…again. pic.twitter.com/q3cFmwoDhW — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 7, 2021



The senior middle blocker leads the Big Ten in hitting percentage and is second in the conference with 1.40 blocks per set. Rettke also earned her fifth-straight first-team all-region selection.

Lauren Barnes and Sydney Hilley were also named to the first-team.

