Dana Rettke three-peat’s as Northeast Regional Player of the Year

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — For the third-straight season, Dana Rettke has been named the Northeast Regional Player of the Year.


The senior middle blocker leads the Big Ten in hitting percentage and is second in the conference with 1.40 blocks per set. Rettke also earned her fifth-straight first-team all-region selection.

Lauren Barnes and Sydney Hilley were also named to the first-team.

