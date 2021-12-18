Dana Rettke named AVCA National Player of the Year

by Zach Hanley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The awards keep on coming for Dana Rettke.



Friday the Badger middle blocker was named the AVCA National Player of the Year, a first in program history.

The honor is just another award to add to Rettke’s record setting career at Wisconsin. She’s the all-time leader in hitting percentage, blocks, and points and is second in total kills.

On Wednesday she became the first player to be named a 5-time first-team All-American.

