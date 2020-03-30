Dallas L. Lisney

Dallas L. Lisney, 77, of Rewey, Wisconsin, passed away at Atrium Post Acute Care of Mineral Point, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Family graveside services will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wisconsin. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Dallas L. Lisney Memorial Fund, which may be mailed to Melby Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dallas was born on October 19, 1942 in Richland County, the son of Donald Lisney and Meriam (Berry) Luttig. Dallas served in the United States Army from 1964 – 1966. He was united in marriage to Rita Knebel on July 12, 1969 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Together they had one daughter, Lori (Lisney) Caley. Dallas was employed by Wick Homes in Mazomanie for 40 years and was currently employed by Wal Mart in Dodgeville. He was a member of the Rewey United Methodist Church and was a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Rewey for several years. Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing lawns, playing cards, and his pets.

Dallas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita; one daughter, Lori (Lisney) Caley; sister, Cheryl McIver; sister-in-law, Eunice Kolash; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ed Luttig; in-laws, Leonard and Melva Knebel; brothers-in-law, Ken McIver and Ronald Kolash.