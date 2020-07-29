Dallas D. Wagner

MADISON-Dallas D. Wagner, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born on April 1, 1987, in Madison, the son of Randolph and Juliene (Jones) Wagner. Dallas graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2005 and went on to attend MATC in the Millwork Program. He worked for four years in North Carolina doing granite countertop work. Dallas came back to Wisconsin and continued that work for over a year. He also worked for his dad in the family delivery service business. Dallas was an avid Badgers and Cubs fan.

He is survived by his parents; brothers, Brandon (Erica) Wagner and Nathan Wagner; sister, Denee (Ryan) Meyer; nieces and nephews, McKenna and Marshall Wagner, Mason Maddon, and soon-to-be, Maverick Meyer; grandfather, Bill Wagner; grandmother, Sharon Jones-Petitt; and many aunts, uncle and cousins.

Dallas was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeanne Wagner and grandfather, Daniel Jones.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

Memorials may be made to A Pathway Home, Madison.

“You are now free, spread your wings and fly and watch over us.”

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

