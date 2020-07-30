Dale R. Tucker

Dale R. Tucker, age 75 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI.

He was born August 16, 1944 in Darlington, WI, the son of Richard and Eldora (Bawden) Tucker. Dale graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1962. He lived and farmed in Shullsburg until 1993. Dale worked for Wayne and Nancy Gehrt for 10 years. In 1997, he began driving school bus for Miner Transportation in Shullsburg until his retirement.

Dale is survived by: one sister, Donna Casper of Janesville, WI; and four nieces and nephews: Shelley Wills, Barbara Wills, David Wills, and Jeff Wills all of Hazel Green, WI.

He was preceded in death by his father on June 27, 1993; his mother on October 24, 1998; one sister, Darlene Wills and two brothers-in-law: Duane Casper and Joe Wills.

Dale was a member of Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville, WI, Benton Lions Club, Shullsburg FFA Alumni, and Lafayette County Deputies. He assisted with the Shullsburg High School Athletic Programs by driving the bus and keeping score and books for different athletic teams. Dale will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00AM at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, WI.).

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00AM-11:45AM at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, WI.).

The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (3330 University Ave., Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705) in Dale’s name.