Dale “Putter” Marie Malm

Windsor, WI – Dale “Putter” Marie Malm, age 77, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 31, 2021.

She was born on August 8, 1944, to Virgil and Margaret (Adams) Normington. Putter married Ronald Malm on August 14, 1965, in Madison and was the mother of two children. The marriage ended in divorce almost 25 years later, but Putter then met the true love of her life, Harry G. Prosser and was happily married on September 14, 1996, in Friendship.

Putter graduated in 1962 from Central High School in Madison. She was employed by the State of Wisconsin for almost 42 years working for UW Madison, Department of Corrections and Department of Natural Resources during her career. Putter also owned/managed The Habitat Bar in Friendship for almost 30 years while employed with the State. She enjoyed bowling and pool leagues where she met some of her dearest and closest friends.

Putter also liked travelling, gardening, playing cards with “the Group”. She loved spending time with her family and her favorite holiday, Christmas.

Putter is survived by her children, Nadine (Tony) Malm and Michael (Amy) Malm; Siblings Judith (Darryl) McKeown, Victoria Normington, Virgil “Junior” (Kristi) Normington, Marlene Humberg, David (Kim) Normington and Marcia (Billy) Hanson. She is further survived by numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Harry, brothers Timothy, Phillip, Donald and brother-in-law James Humberg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Truax-Longmire VFW 8483 (5737 County Road CV, Madison, WI 53704).

