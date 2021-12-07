Dale Lee Smith Sr.

by Obituaries

Dale Smith, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.

A Celebration of Life event will be planned and shared, at a later date.

Dale was born March 7, 1959 in Butler, Wisconsin the son of Arvid and Gertrude (Hendricks) Smith.

Partner, father, grandfather and friend to many, gone way too soon. Wood magician, furniture builder and carpenter by trade. Extraordinary vocalist who entertained many karaoke crowds. Enthusiastic motorcyclist who loved the wind in his hair. Accomplished bowler with many 300 games to his credit. Owner of a Mystery Machine and avid collector of Scooby Doo memorabilia. His infectious silliness, fierce loyalty and unconditional love will be sorely missed and forever remembered!

Dale is survived by partner, Cindi; sons, Dale Jr and Chad; daughters-in-law, Josie (Chad) and Alicia (Dale); grandsons, Kelvyn, Drayke, Chayse and Rigley; granddaughter, Lily and countless friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Gertrude; brother, Arvy and sister, Patricia.

