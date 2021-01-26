Dale K. Hansen

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

MADISON – Dale Keith Hansen, age 69, was finally awarded his angel wings on Saturday, January 23, 2021 after succumbing to Covid 19 complications and a very long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

He resided at Capri Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI. Dale was born January 30th, 1951 to Vern and Carol Hansen in Wisconsin Rapids. He attended Lincoln High School and later graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a bachelors degree in Economics. Later in life he earned his CDL license from Fox Valley Technical College. Dale challenged himself often and was successful in every endeavor. Driving trucks was definitely his favorite. He loved seeing the country, listening to the oldies stations, meeting new people all over the country, and definitely admiring every motorcycle he saw along the way!

Dale married Rhonda Hansen (Stensberg) on August 19th, 1972 in Wisconsin Rapids. He and Rhonda spent many weekends together exploring Wisconsin’s back roads on his touring motorcycle. His love of motorcycles and live music connected him with the many friends he loved and valued dearly.

Dale is survived by his wife Rhonda, his daughter Jeni (Chris), grandchildren Taylor Alsaker and Kaiden Richardson, and his cat Monty. Dale also leaves behind many other family and friends. Dale was proceeded in death by his parents, Vern and Carol (Elmer) Hansen, his daughter Mindi Richardson, his sister Charlene and brother Gary. Rhonda and family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for the compassion provided to Dale through the years, Dr. Jennifer Everton for taking care of Dale, and the amazing caregivers that cared so much for Dale at Capri Memory Care.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.