Dale J. Trumm

Dale J. Trumm, 58, of Madison, Wisconsin, died on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Dale Trumm Memorial Fund, and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home in care of the Dale Trumm Family, to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dale was born on October 14, 1961 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of Jacob “Jake” Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Smethurst) Trumm. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1980. On May 2, 1998 he was united in marriage to Heidi Bluhm at Peace Lutheran Church in Baraboo, WI. Dale worked as a Chimney Sweep for Top Hat for 21 years. He enjoyed his time spent as a Cub Scout Leader and was an avid Packer and Badger sports fan, as well as, sports card collector.

Dale was a one of a kind man with a gentle heart and always had a smile on his face. He loved his kids and grandchildren more than anything in the world. Anybody who was around Dale was his friend, whether they knew him or not. He loved everybody and everybody loved him. He accepted everyone for exactly who they were and would lend an ear to those in need. Dale loved to have a good time, whether it was seeing the band, Madison County, being with his family and friends, or out in nature deer hunting.

Dale is survived by his wife, Heidi; two children, Jacob “Jake Trumm and Chanice Trumm; five step-children, Jessica (Jake) Hagman, Nicholas “Nick” Bluhm, Nathanial “Nate” Bluhm, Brittany Bowman, and Tamara “Tammy” Bowman; 10 grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Ann (Peter) Langenstroer; and sister-in-law, Madonna “Donna” Trumm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald “Jerry” Trumm.