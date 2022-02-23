Dale Hendrickson

by Obituaries

Dale L. Hendrickson, age 51 of Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Texas. He was born January 18, 1971 at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe the son of David and Caroline (Hoff) Hendrickson. Dale grew up in Darlington where he attended Darlington High School and lived most of his life. Dale laid concrete for Glendenning Reddy Mix for 25 years and absolutely loved it and then drove truck for Variant U.S. Express. Dale rekindled his love for his high school sweetheart and married Sandy Sargent on November 1, 2013 in Las Vegas, NV.

Dale is survived by his wife Sandy at home; his children: Kevin Hoffman, Shania (Sam) Olson, Patrick (Manda) Bennett, and Blair (Manuel) Cruz; his grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Gabby & Allie Olson, Savannah Bennett, Anthony and Alonzo Cruz; his sisters: Wanda (Bob Francomb) Hendrickson-Badertscher, Jean (Lupe) Young, and Vicki (Jerry) Hoff; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Sarah (Juan) Montoya, Steve (Renee Foecking) Sargent, Shad Sargent, and Sidney (Kate) Sargent; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; David & Caroline Hendrickson; two sons: Dakota Hendrickson and Blake Sargent; his parents-in-law: Verle & Cathy Sargent; and many other relatives.

Dale always enjoyed a cold beer with his friends and telling stories. He loved spending time with his family and friends – especially time on the trails UTV’ing, fishing, and going for a long drive to any destination. He cherished the time he spent with his family – especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. Dale was a huge Darlington Redbird fan and always cheered for Alex Erickson no matter what team he was on. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) with Rev. Nick J. McElrath of First Baptist Church in Darlington officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home and on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

