Dale Gene Pope

Dale Gene Pope, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family at his lifelong home in Arena Township. Born February 22, 1924, Dale was the only child of Vincent and Thelma (Smith) Pope of Arena, WI. Dale often shared stories of his childhood. It was evident that he was a “willful and spirited” child as he delighted in telling how he outfoxed both mother and grandmother to escape their efforts to refine and culture him. Dale was clearly more interested in sports, hunting, and fishing than church-going or formal classroom education.

Following graduation from Arena High School in 1942, Dale enlisted in the U S Navy. He was assigned to training at the Great Lakes Naval Base. Dale served active duty during WWII aboard various fuel tankers, transports and the USS Bell Destroyer. Although he did not talk much of active duty, he often shared colorful stories of adventures he experienced when his ships docked in foreign countries to allow sailors shore leave. During a rare stateside leave to visit family in WI, Dale met and fell in love with Lillian Brager of Black Earth, WI.

Dale and Lily were married June 29, 1946 at the Vermont Lutheran Church in the Township of Vermont. Dale’s father was seriously injured the day before Dale and Lily’s wedding, so Dale traded plans to attend college to assume responsibility for the Pope family farm. Dale and Lily embraced this twist of fate and together they developed and operated a dairy of registered Holsteins. Dale read Hoard’s Dairyman voraciously and educated himself on Holstein genetics. He traveled to Canada to purchase and import cows from Canada that possessed the superior genetics that he desired for his herd. Dale devoted himself to improving the genetics and production traits of his cows and took pride in superior results at cattle shows, herd classifications, and milk production records over the 35 years that he and Lily worked as dairy producers. Dale chose to have the image of one of his favorite Holstein cows, Fuzzy, etched on his memorial marker.

Appreciation for local community, honest work, devotion to his wife and family, and a love of Holstein dairy cattle were central to Dale’s life. He was generous, fair, honest, quick-witted with a sly sense of humor, and always ready to share laughter and a hearty meal with friends. Together, Dale and Lily created a farm in the hollow where neighbors were welcome, farming resources were shared, and a place at the dinner table was offered to anyone who walked through their door.

When Dale married Lily, he discovered the joys of a large family. Lily had 7 siblings who were all very musically talented. Dale learned to play the fiddle and Lily accompanied him on the piano. Dale’s favorite tunes were “Orange Blossom Special” and “Wabash Cannon Ball”. Many evenings were enjoyed with friends and family playing music and singing together. Music resonated throughout the Pope farmhouse, stories were shared, laughter filled the air, memories were made, and family was celebrated. Dale was known for his sense of humor, the mischievous twinkle in his blue eyes, and the dimples in his cheeks that often gave away his attempt at a “straight poker face”. Dale and Lily had four children whom they reared together and proudly celebrated their accomplishments. Dale loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter (turkey, squirrel, raccoon) and fisherman, and continued to turkey hunt until 2018.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife Lillian in 2015 and his son Charles in 2011. He is survived by a daughter Sondra (Reed Van Gorden), two sons Scott (Rosemary Thering) and Vincent (Nancy), a grandson Jeremy Pope, two granddaughters Christine (Jeff) Nehls and Amanda Roberts, and two great grandchildren Cassandra and Jonathan Horstmeier.

Dale was a member of the Arena VFW Post 9336. He will be interred with US Navy military honors in a private ceremony in the Arena Cemetery alongside his wife. A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at noon on Saturday June 25th 2022 at Grandma Mary’s Café in Arena, WI.

We, Dale Gene Pope’s Family, thank Stephanie Taylor, Dr. Janelle Hupp and her staff, the nurses and CNAs of Agrace Hospice Care, and the countless family, neighbors and friends who enriched our dad’s life, especially after our mother, his beloved Lillian passed.

Memorials may be directed to the Arena EMS, 111 David Circle, Arena, WI 53503.

