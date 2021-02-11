Dale F. Nodorft

Dale Nodorft, 79, of Orlando, Florida died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, February 12, 2021 11:00 AM at Baldwin Fairchild At Chapel Hill with Kelvin Naef & Lyle Holladay officiating. Funeral services with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville, Wisconsin, will be held. Serving the family is Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill, Orlando, FL & Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wisconsin.

Dale was born in Platteville, Wisconsin February 21, 1941 to William and Shirley (Tracy) Nodorft. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1958. On October 16, 1965, he was united in marriage to Karen Lang.

Dale was owner and operator of Nodorft Aviation at the Platteville Airport from 1978-1985. In 1985 he joined the Federal Aviation Administration, retiring in June of 2008.

Dale’s primary focus in life was his relationship with God. He loved having Fellowship Meeting in his home every Sunday and meeting friends from all over the world. He considered everyone in their Fellowship Meeting his family, loved each one and appreciated the encouragement he received from them all; including the youngest children.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Karen of 55 years; four children Dan (Mindy) Nodorft, Vicki (Mike) Miller both living in Orlando. Two daughters living in Michigan; Lori (Grant) Vanderhoef, and Dianna (Darren) Smith. Grandchildren Brittney (John) Masoud, Darren Nodorft, Trevor (Sherise) Vanderhoef, Kelsey (Jonathan) Radbourne, Justin Vanderhoef, Ariel Miller, Jack, Jade, Parker and Chase Smith. And one great grandson Daniel Masoud. Three sisters, Romelle (Harold) Doering, Sandra (Terry) Ramaker, and Linda (Jim) Lang.

Dale was proceeded in death by his parents and stepfather, Claire Ward, his sister and brother-in-law Rebecca and Rickard Fox and his brother Jim Nodorft.

