Dale Edward Ermey

Dale E. Ermey age 82, of Juda, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.

Dale was born on February 18, 1938 in Adeline, IL, the son of the late George E. and Louise L. (Frickson) Ermey. He attended Leaf River schools and was united in marriage to Nellie Sheely on November 18, 1962. Dale and Nellie lived in Red Oak, IL before moving to Monroe in 1968. In 1973, the couple moved to a farmette in rural Juda. Dale worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 30 years before retiring. As a young man, Dale was a member of Boy Scout Troop #78 in Leaf River. He later enjoyed coon hunting, cat fishing, and gardening. His pastimes in his retirement years were watching the neighbors do field work and having coffee at the Loafing Shed.

Dale is survived by his wife, Nellie, a resident of Pleasant View; five children, Alex Ermey of Juda, Andrew (Gayle) Ermey of Monroe, Aneasa (Victor) Bellrichard of Whitewater, Allen (Kristen) Ermey of Juda, and Angela (Brent) Denhof of Howards Grove, WI; 19 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Lawrence Ermey of Stillman Valley, IL; five nieces and nephews; and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions, a celebration of Dale’s life will be held at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net