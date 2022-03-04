Dale D. Stainbrook

Dale D. Stainbrook, age 71, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2022. Dale was born on May 29, 1950 in the Wisconsin Rapids to Kenneth and Matilda (Cote) Stainbrook.

He grew up in the Wisconsin Rapids area and attended Lincoln High School. Dale married the love of his life on March 31, 1979 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards, WI. He worked at several cheese processing companies in Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay, and Portage. He was an outdoorsman and his passion was fishing which he instilled in his granddaughters. A happy day was out on the lake, he loved being out on the water. Dale also enjoyed traveling to Cancun, Dominican Republic, and up north at the Birches. We’ll never forget his sense of humor, his love of life, and dedication to family. Dale will be greatly missed by all.

Dale is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat; daughter, Nicole (Greg) Frankov; granddaughters, Alaina, Evelyn, and Emilia Frankov; and sisters, Pat Joswick, and Jan (Jerry) Oleson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and nephew, Tory.

A funeral service will be held at 7PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4:30PM until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

