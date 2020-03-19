Dale “Butch” R. Ruhland

Dale “Butch” R. Ruhland, age 75, passed away peacefully March 16, 2020 at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 20, 1944 in Waukesha, WI to the late Dale V. Ruhland and Florence (Foat) (Ruhland) Normandeau. Dale was united in marriage to Diane C. Diske August 22, 1964.

Dale enjoyed life and the people he shared time with in the Sauk Prairie Community. He could often be found at one of the many local restaurants having coffee and socializing. Dale worked hard as a mason laborer for 15 years. He then worked in maintenance at UW Wisconsin Baraboo for 20+ years. He loved interacting with his co-workers and students. Dale also worked part-time for Dr. Diana Kruse for many years. Dale found great pleasure in flower gardening, his old Mercedes kit car, local concerts, going for country drives, their dog Coco, and spending time with his family. He was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane; son, Rodney Ruhland; daughters, Rhonda (David) Rodenschmit, Rene Ruhland (Kelli Zimmerman) and Rachel Ruhland; grandchildren, Wyatt Ruhland, Zoe Ruhland and Riley Peters and special family friend Dr. Diana Kruse and countless other dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rocky Ruhland; sisters, Lynn Nelson, Connie Sonderegger and Linda Reineman.

Dale’s family would like to send their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi, WI, Agrace Hospice Care and Stoughton Hospital for their kindness, caring and compassionate support the last few months of his life.

As everyone is aware, there are bans and limits on public gatherings right now due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A funeral is NO exception to these bans. Unfortunately, there will not be a service at this time. When the bans are lifted and it is safe for everyone involved, we will be having a memorial service. We will do our very best to try to keep everyone informed on when we are able to have a memorial service so all that knew and loved Dale can celebrate his life. We encourage you to check at hooversonfuneralhomes.com for any updates on the service.