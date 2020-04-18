Dale A. Stampfli

Site staff by Site staff

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Dale A. Stampfli, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2020 at UW-Hospital in Madison.

He was born on October 28, 1958 in Edgerton, the son of Walter and Lois (Mandt) Stampfli, Sr. Dale grew up in the New Glarus area. On June 25, 1994 he was united in marriage to Cathy Anderson in New Glarus. Dale was an entrepreneur; he owned and operated a trucking business, auto repair shop, dump trailer rental, and other successful businesses. He was known as a compassionate man, always willing to help others. His family was first, but they were followed closely by his love of pulling trucks and cars. Dale lived his life passionately with no regrets.

Dale is survived by his wife Cathy Stampfli, daughter Ashlee Stampfli, brothers Bob, Roger, Edward, and Dave Stampfli, sisters Helen (Jay) Francois, Sandy (Kent) Klitzman, and Carol (Jeff) Hustad. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Nancy Anderson, sister-in-law Judy Andronowitz and Carol (Steve) Tallman, brother-in-law Jim Anderson, god-daughter Emma Wyttenbach, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald, Vernon, and Walter Stampfli, Jr, and father-in-law Ronald Anderson.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.