Daily average coronavirus cases more than doubled this week, 65% of new cases connected to UW-Madison

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (pink) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (green), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MADISON, Wis. — Roughly 65% of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County this week are tied to students and staff from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Compared to last week, this week’s average number of cases per day has more than doubled as hundreds of UW-Madison students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This week’s Data Snapshot is live. Our average number of cases per day more than doubled from last week, and UW-Madison students and staff make up 65% of Dane County cases. Read about this and more in our blog post: https://t.co/cf8UbpJgdJ pic.twitter.com/AVoppxscrz — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 11, 2020

Last week’s average number of cases per day was 45. This week’s was 94.

In total, 1,321 people have tested positive in Dane County in the past two weeks. Of those, 846 of them are UW-Madison students. Ten UW staff members also tested positive in the past two weeks.

Just over 1,213 people have been fully interviewed following their positive tests. About a third of them reported they had attended a gathering or party with people outside of their household. Roughly 41% of those same respondents said they had been associated with a cluster of COVID-19 cases. A total of 428 people who tested positive said they live in college-aged housing.

Wednesday night, UW-Madison officials announced that two highly populated dorms will be required to quarantine for two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.