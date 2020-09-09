DA: No criminal liability for Monona officers in relation to crash, drowning in June

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONONA, Wis. — The Dane County District Attorney’s Office announced there will be no criminal liability for the Monona officers involved in the investigation of a crash and drowning death that happened back in June.

According to the news release, the decision was made Tuesday with the help of investigators, autopsy findings and other evidence.

On June 27, Monona police officers saw a vehicle that was of interest in connection to violent crimes in Madison. The release said the car drove by law enforcement at high speeds and later crashed into a fence, stopping in the backyard of homes on Queens Way behind Studio Z Salon.

Officers saw one person running away and did not find anyone inside the vehicle. Multiple K-9 units were deployed but did not locate the suspects. Surveillance footage from home security systems later showed two people believed to be the vehicle’s occupants, including the driver, Rodney J. Freeman Jr.

Two days later, Freeman’s body was found in a lagoon connected to the Yahara River in Monona. An autopsy revealed his death was the result of a fresh water drowning, and officials said there was no evidence of a struggle or use of force.

“There is no indication law enforcement ever made contact with either occupant of the crashed vehicle until after Mr. Freeman Jr.’s body was reported in the lagoon by a citizen,” Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement. “There is nothing to suggest there is any culpability on the part of law enforcement in the drowning death of Mr. Freeman Jr.”

Despite there not being evidence of the officers ever coming into contact with Freeman, the Monona Police Department still reached out to the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation for help with the investigation.

