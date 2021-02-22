Cyril “Mort” Balcerak

Cyril ‘Mort’ Balcerak, age 58, passed away at his home in Mauston, Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Mort was born and raised in south Chicago, IL to Raymond and Evelyn Balcerak. After high school, he went on to study auto mechanics, this is a career he pursued until his retirement. He never missed a chance to brag about his two sons, daughter-in-law and his fiancés two boys. He was excited to be welcoming an addition to the family, a granddaughter, expected in June. He was really hoping to push the name Dziadek onto her, which translates to Grandpa. Mort has so many passions and hobbies, one of them being cars! His knowledge of all types of cars and vehicles could be discussed anytime and any day. He was super proud of his “metallic blue” 2010 Dodge Challenger; trying to show it off at any given opportunity (even if that included joy riding around from IL to WI). Another passion that he cultivated, again dealing with cars, was slot cars; he would partake in numerous nights of slot car racing and go to shows with his friends. He carried that into a business of selling slot car paraphernalia online. If he was not boasting about cars, he was listening to Polish polkas, which were always being played. He enjoyed sharing this type of genre with family, friends or just a random stranger he would meet. Like many people, he had so many friends, and spending time with them was always a good time. He and his friends always enjoyed goofing off and being themselves up at the cabin in Wisconsin. To many people it was called ‘Cation.’ Through this, he passed that enjoyment along to his family and now they make it a habit to invite friends up there to build lasting memories.

Mort (Cyril) is survived by his two sons, Nick and Michael Balcerak. Nick is happily married to Jamie Balcerak who are expecting their first baby in June; his soulmate and fiancé, Laurie Schroeder along with her two sons, Zach and Alex Schroeder. Zach was going to be adding an addition to the family, his wonderful fiancé Sarah; his brother, James and his niece, Jenny who was married to Chris. We cannot forget the fur children who were most certainly spoiled, Dasher and Nellie.

Mort had an infectious personality, there was not one person who did not enjoy his company.

Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life held at a later date (hopefully this summer).

Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or to family members.

