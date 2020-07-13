Cynthia J. “Cindy” Leckwee

LODI– Cynthia J. “Cindy” Leckwee, age 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born on September 17, 1943, in Janesville, the daughter of James and Cynthia (Fisher) Granger. Cindy graduated from Janesville High School. She married Jeff Leckwee on August 13, 1977. Cindy was employed as Case Manager with the Waunakee Senior Center until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church and was proud of her work with the Yucatan Peninsula Mission. She served on numerous boards, as well as the Lodi EMS as an EMT.

Cindy had a variety of interests including baking, spending time at her camper, scrapbooking, sewing, gardening, worldwide travel and her family fishing trips to Canada. She enjoyed being a foster parent for many kids and hosting foreign exchange students. Cindy loved most spending time with her family and grandkids.

In addition to her husband Jeff, survivors include her three sons, Mike, Larry, and Jeffrey (Cassie) Leckwee; three daughters, Shelley, Sherry, and Erin Leckwee; two brothers, Dennis (Millie) and James (Cathy) Granger; fourteen grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Gouin, Whitney (Ismael) Aguilera, Brooke Colstad, Jake Colstad, Montana (Joseph) Connell, Ashley Leckwee, Derek (Amy) Leckwee, Samantha Brisky, Katie (Jonathan) Schaub, Lucas Brisky, Bailey Leckwee, Riley Leckwee, Harlie Leckwee and Isaac Leckwee; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Thea Jesse and Kerman Eckes; four brothers-in-law, David (June) Leckwee, Thomas (Rose) Leckwee, Greg (Jackie) Leckwee, and Stuart Eckes and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Gary Leckwee.

Due to the current pandemic, a “Celebration of Life” for Cindy will be announced at a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center and/or to First Presbyterian Church-Lodi YPM.

