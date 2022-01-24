Cynthia “Cyndie” L. Wirts

Cynthia “Cindie” L. Wirts, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Sauk City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

She was born in Dodgeville on July 3, 1959 to the late Louis “Louie” and Sylvia (Duerst) Eveland. Cindie worked as a nursing assistant in Dodgeville and Black Earth until her health no longer allowed her to. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, music, but her grandsons were the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Alona (Nick) Yaun and her children, Mason and Beau; her sons, Kaleb (Danielle) and Kane (Sabrina) Wirts; her brother, Lester (Roccio) Eveland and sister, Darcy Warner; special friend, Bruce Clavin. Cindie is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Marvin Louis Eveland.

A memorial service for Cindie will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service.

