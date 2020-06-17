Cynthia Cloud

Cynthia Cloud, Cora Minak Wiga, meaning “Sitting Green”, age 62 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Lance Long officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m.

Cynthia was born May 7, 1958 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the daughter of Harry and Delphine (Blackcoon) Cloud.

Cindy graduated from Augusta Area High School in 1976. She excelled in sports, receiving two letters and an MVP trophy award in volleyball in her junior year and another trophy for most points scored in her senior year. After high school, she attended Mount Scenario College in Ladysmith, Wisconsin from 1976 to 1977. Cindy enjoyed fishing and listening to classic rock. Cindy lived life on her own terms.

Survivors include daughters, Cassandra (Melodie) Littlebear of Madison and Adrienne (Abby) Littlebear of Oshkosh; sons, Joshua Cloud of Black River Falls, Isaiah and Charles Littlebear of Wisconsin Dells; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors also include mother, Delphine Blackcoon; brothers Foster, Todd, Gene, Christopher, Arnold, and George Cloud; sisters, Kimberly and Diane Cloud; and significant other Robert Uuro.

Cindy was preceded in death by father, Harry Cloud; sisters Cecilia and Candace Cloud; and niece, Arnalda Cloud.