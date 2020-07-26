Cyclists stop in Madison on journey to bridge gap between U.S. and Cuba

MADISON, Wis.– A group of cyclists traveling across the country stopped in Madison to educate people on the country’s relationship with Cuba.

Carlos Lazo is biking with his two sons and two nephews from Seattle, Wash. to Washington D.C., while stopping in cities along the way.

“We have been for two weeks on the road already, having a great experience in terms of the many people that we have met, the many officials we have met, the many people who support us in our goal to bring love between two countries,” Lazo said.

Lazo is an advocate for policy change and better relations between the United States and Cuba.

“Many Americans are not aware that we have this embargo,” Lazo said. “The Cuban people face a lot of difficulties, like obtaining foods, obtaining medicines.”

Their destination is the country’s capitol, where Lazo said he plans on bringing his passion for change to the president’s doorstep.

“Three months ago, we created a petition to the Trump Administration to lift sanctions against Cuba, especially because of the coronavirus. We got 20,000 signatures, mostly from the United States, and the administration didn’t say anything,” Lazo said. “We are going to go straight there to tell the president to tell Congress about the will of many Americans, Cuban-Americans to help police that world relationship.”

Former Alderman Ricardo Gonzalez welcomed Lazo to Madison. Madison’s Camaguey Association is donating to their efforts.

“For most, it’s kind of the feeling when you have your mother and your father, and they are divorced and you want to bring them together,” Lazo said. “This is the passion we feel to bring our two countries together.”

Lazo is documenting his journey on his Facebook page.

