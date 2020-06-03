Cyanobacteria begins to bloom on Lake Mendota, Lake Waubesa

Photo courtesy of Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON, Wis. — Cyanobacteria is beginning to bloom on two Madison-area lakes, according to the Clean Lakes Alliance.

In a Facebook post, the organization shared three photos showing the blooms at Goodland County Park Beach on Lake Waubesea and James Madison Park on Lake Mendota.

Cyanobacteria typically blooms when bodies of water have an excess of phosphorous that allows bacteria to grow very rapidly, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Limnology.

