Madison Magazine Customer Service FAQ

Look below for answers to frequently asked questions.

How do I make an address change?

It’s easy to change it online, email mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or call 608-270-3628.

How can I get in touch with you?

Simply email mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or call 608-270-3628.

When does my subscription expire?

Take a look at your magazine address label. The expiration date indicates the last issue you will receive. Example: DEC 20

Please note that magazine labels are printed in advance, so it can take several weeks before your label reflects a change.

Does the expire date in my label indicate my subscription is paid?

Not necessarily. When we receive a renewal notice or a request for a new subscription, the expiration date is automatically extended or created. This can happen before your payment arrives.

I missed an issue. Can I get a replacement?

Absolutely, as long as we have copies available. Email mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or call 608-270-3628.

My issue arrived in damaged condition. Can I get it replaced?

Again, absolutely, as long as we have copies available. Ask for a replacement by emailing mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or call 608-270-3628.

I’m getting two copies each month. How can I stop the duplication?

We’ll need the account numbers from both magazine labels in addition to the name and address they are being sent to. Notify us by emailing mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com or call 608-270-3628.

Can I order a back issues

If you know what issue you would like to buy, contact the circulation department by email or call 608-270-3628. Issues are available for $5.95.

Send a check with your request to the address below:

Madison Magazine

Circulation

7025 Raymond Rd.

Madison, WI 53719

If you are looking for a specific article but you’re not sure of the month and year it was published, our editorial department can help do the research. Contact them by email.

