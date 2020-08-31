Customer demands refund at gas station, steals money and beats up employee, says police

MADISON, Wis. — A customer at the Amstar gas station on South Park Street demanded his money back after he said his food was taking too long to make, according to officers.

The employee told police that he told the customer would not be refunded because he was making his food.

The customer then reached over the register and grabbed a handful of money.

According to an incident report, the customer and employee fought in the parking lot.

The employee received several blows the the head and thought he briefly lost consciousness.

Officers said the suspect got int a car and took off.

