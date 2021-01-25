Curtis Paul Creager

MONONA – Curtis Paul Creager, age 79, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Thursday Jan. 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Curt was born to Clarence Creager and Lucille Matteson Creager in Manitowoc, Wis., on Dec 11, 1941.

Curtis had a M.S. in Sociology and History and enjoyed a 35-year career teaching at MATC (Madison College). He was a longtime member of the Baháʼí Faith and a proud sponsor of the Save the Children charity. In his free time, Curtis enjoyed sailing, bicycling, horseback riding, walking his dogs and reading.

A loving father and grandfather, Curtis is survived by his daughter, Andrea Creager Enriquez (Jonathan); and grandsons, Jameson and Hudson Enriquez of Cottage Grove. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jason Creager; his parents, Clarence and Lucille Creager; and his siblings, Richard Creager, Donald Creager (Carol) and Phyllis Creager Doherty.

Services will be private. Memorials in Curtis’s memory may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Foundation or Save the Children. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom from the cage….”

ꟷ From the Sacred Writings of the Baháʼí Faith.

