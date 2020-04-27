Curtis A. Jones

Curtis “Curt” A. Jones, age 65, passed away at home on April 21, 2020.

Curt was born to Paul and Midge Jones on January 22, 1955 in Freeport, IL.

Shortly after high school Curt moved to Wisconsin. He was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed hanging out with his friends, playing cards, listening to music, and cold beer; but he truly loved being outside and being on or near the water. Curt was athletic and an avid sports enthusiast, both participating and watching. He loved the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Cubs.

Curt is survived by his girlfriend, Kari Bader, of Sauk City, WI, his friend since childhood, Bob Knauff of Freeport, IL, his longtime friend, Jill Capps of Madison, WI, and his sister Becky Jones, niece Jennifer Elliott, and nephew Earl Downing, all of Freeport, IL.

He was preceded in death by his Dad and Ma.

Private family services were held.

Rock on, Curt, rock on.