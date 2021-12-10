Current, former chiefs to weigh in on search for Madison Fire Department’s next leader

Members of the public can also submit comments

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s police and fire commission is set to meet Monday as the city searches for a new fire chief to replace retiring Chief Steven Davis.

The commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday to hear from Davis, as well as retired Chief Randy Bruegman and others, as the process to replace Davis moves forward.

Members of the public will also be able to share their thoughts on what qualities they want the next fire chief to possess.

Davis announced earlier this year he plans to retire on April 1, 2022, after leading the department for 10 years. Applicants have until December 15 to submit their names for consideration.

The commission previously announced plans to name the new chief in mid-March.

To register to speak at the meeting or for information about how to submit written comments ahead of the meeting, click here.

