Curbside pop-up replaces in-person Madison Vegan Fest

The 2020 Madison Vegan Fest will take place on June 20 in pop-up form. Originally scheduled for August, the annual gathering was canceled after organizers determined that it could not be held safely due to COVID-19.

Madison Vegan Fest has been hosted every year since 2011 in various forms, but with the same mission: allow attendees to enjoy vegan food and learn from speakers and vendors on how to live more compassionately. This will be the first year since its founding that the event will not take place in-person. In the interim, though, the Madison Vegan Fest organizers put together another way for the vegan community to safely support local businesses and enjoy plant-based, environmentally friendly eats.

“We thought of a number of different options,” says Emma Cameron, lead organizer for Madison Vegan Fest. “Ultimately [we] decided that, given the popularity of curbside pick-up options for restaurants, it would be simplest to try out an event with a sampling of our usual food court in a curbside pop-up style.”

Customers’ safety throughout their experience at the pop-up is first and foremost, Cameron says. With Dane County officially moving into phase two of its COVID-19 order, Cameron says that organizers want this to be an event that brings joy to the community, and not any more stress or anxiety. To do so, the process of buying from vendors are set up to be contactless. Purchases from any of the seven vendors are restricted to pre-order only through Thursday, and customers can show up to the parking lot at Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave., to pick up goods on Saturday.

“We’re also limiting our vendors for this event to folks who would normally fill out our food court at a typical fest, and keeping things fairly small,” Cameron says. “This is the first time we’re trying something like this, and we want to be careful to monitor the capacity of our venue.”

One of the vendors is James Bloodsaw and his plant-based catering service, JustVeggiez. Bloodsaw and his crew will follow all health rules in place for operation and will serve a one-plate meal that includes a vegan barbecue sandwich, four vegan chicken nuggets, vegan potato salad and vegan pasta salad for $15. Other vendors include Adamah Neighborhood Table, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co., Ian’s Pizza, Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen, Shanty Town and Ste Martaen. For full menus from these vendors, click here.

