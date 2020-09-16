CUNA Mutual Group gives $206,000 to Edgewood College scholars program

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — CUNA Mutual Group Foundation has given $206,000 to support the Community Scholars Program at Edgewood College.

A release said the Community Scholars Program helps four incoming freshman from Dane County each fall with full tuition, textbooks and a laptop. The scholars participate in leadership development opportunities, attend conferences and contribute community service and leadership each year.

“The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation is committed to helping eliminate the barriers to financial access and stability, and student debt is one of those barriers, especially for our Black, Latina(o), and Indigenous communities,” said Alex Shade, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at CUNA Mutual Group. “If we can help tackle the burden that student debt places on individuals through our investment in the Edgewood College Community Scholars Program, then we can start building a bridge to equity that enables more people in more ways to achieve a brighter financial future.”

The students are chosen based on their academic potential, financial need and commitment to serving Madison.

“Edgewood College created this program to engage underserved students in Dane County,” President Andrew P. Manion said. “We are both humbled and energized by this tremendous support from CUNA Mutual Group Foundation. Their focus on education and economic security for all aligns with our mission to build a more just and compassionate world. This partnership and our shared commitment to equity and inclusion marks a clear path forward for our community, and for Edgewood College.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.