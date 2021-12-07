Culver’s and Vets Roll Inc. raise over $44,000 for veterans

by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — Culver’s and Vets Roll Inc. raised over $44,000 for their 10th annual Veteran’s Day Week fundraiser.

Vets Roll Inc. started in 2010, the name based on Todd Beamer’s words on 9/11 aboard a jetliner that crashed in Pennsylvania: “Let’s roll.” The money was used to give over 2,000 veterans from 36 states the chance to see their memorials in Washington, D.C.

Culver’s locations donated 11% of their entire day’s sales on the designated day between Nov. 6-11. Co-founder of Vets Roll Inc. Mark Finnegan was happy to help.

“The stories we have of the veterans … what they’ve provided us … none of us could do what we do today had it not been for that greatest generation and veterans in general of every era, right up through the Afghanistan era, they provide us with the freedoms that I’m afraid too many of us take for granted,” said Finnegan.

