Culver’s adds veggie burger to permanent menu

Veggie lovers, get excited to sink your teeth into the newest Culver's offering.

Wisconsin favorite Culver’s is moving into the meatless meal arena with the addition of its new Harvest Veggie Burger to its core menu.

The burger has been in the works since 2016, a release says. As a spot that is known for its love of dairy, the burger contains Wisconsin cheeses, so while it is vegetarian-friendly, the veggie burger is not vegan.

There has been more demand for meatless options at both fast food restaurants and sit-down restaurants, so the Harvest Veggie Burger is Culver’s response. Culver’s has offered veggie patties at its locations previously, but it has not been offered at all locations and it is not always listed on menus.

The burger patty is created with cheese, roasted corn, portabella mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, spinach and chickpeas. It is customizable in terms of toppings, but the Culver’s team suggests lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and mayo.

Before introducing the burger to the regular market, Culver’s tested the burger for more than two years in multiple markets, Culver’s most lengthy testing regimen.

“We wanted to ensure that guests seeking a plant-forward option could enjoy a signature, only-at-Culver’s experience,” says Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culver’s. “The Harvest Veggie Burger is a perfect representation of what Culver’s stands for, and we’re confident we’ve landed on the ideal combination of ingredients that our guests will love.”

The burger will be available at all Culver’s locations starting Sept. 28.

