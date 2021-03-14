Cudahy police officers wound suspect in exchange of gunfire

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say Cudahy police shot and injured an armed suspect after responding to a fight in the Milwaukee suburb.

Police say officers responding to a call about 8 p.m. Saturday exchanged shots with the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s condition is not known. No officers were injured.

No further details were provided about the person who was shot or what led to the exchange.

Police say they are not seeking other suspects and there is no threat to the public.

