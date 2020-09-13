Cubs’ Mills throws MLB’s 2nd no-hitter in 12-0 win over Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season, completing the 16th such gem in Chicago franchise history in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mills got Jace Peterson, who replaced star slugger Chritsian Yelich late in the blowout, to hit a routine grounder to shortstop Javier Baez with two outs in the ninth.

Baez completed the play, and the Cubs swarmed around Mills, tearing off his cap and pulling at the smiling right-hander’s uniform after his first career complete game in his 15th start.

