Cuba City residents celebrate class of 2020 with parade

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City residents put together a parade Friday night to help celebrate the class of 2020 after their traditional graduation was upended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade went through Cuba City, Kiler and Dickeyville to give the class of 2020 something to remember.

Students wore their caps and gowns and showed off what colleges and universities they plan on attending in the fall.

Nearly 60 students were celebrated in the parade.

