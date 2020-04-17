CrossFit Games no longer in Madison; plans to have virtual competition or live event without fans

MADISON, Wis. — This year’s CrossFit Games will no longer take place in Madison, according to a post Thursday night.

There will still be a live competition with live media coverage this summer, but the event will be moved to Aromas, California, which is the original home of the competition.

The Games in Madison were scheduled to run from July 29 through August 2.

In line with the nation’s numerous stay at home orders due to the coronavirus, CrossFit will not be a public event this year.

The event organizers have considered a virtual competition and will provide more information in the coming months.

Ticketmaster will issue full refunds for anyone who purchased tickets, camping or hospitality packages.

We remain fully committed to planning a live competition with live media coverage. At this point, we are concentrating on a competition in Aromas, the original home of the CrossFit Games. pic.twitter.com/HxR8DnA3S2 — The CrossFit Games (@CrossFitGames) April 16, 2020

