Cross: UW working on protocols for students’ return in fall

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says the system is working on safety protocols to enable students to return to campuses if the coronavirus pandemic stretches into fall.

Cross laid out a five-point plan to the Board of Regents on Thursday. He says officials want to be able test faculty, staff and students, trace student contacts, create a way to isolate the sick and asymptomatic, identify public spaces where a number of people can meet and provide protective gear to faculty and staff.

He said he expects students will return but that the fall semester will look very different.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments