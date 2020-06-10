Cristy Byers-Flum

Cristy Byers-Flum, age 70, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville.

She was born in Marion, WI on February 12, 1950 the daughter of Francis “Brownie” and Florence “Flossy” (Marquette) Byers.

Cristy is survived by her husband Robert Flum Jr. of Mineral Point, a daughter Kathryn Flum of Denton, TX, a son Alex (Shaina) Flum and their children Francis and Macy all of Madison, her sister Tracy Byers of Middleton, her stepmother Joyce Flum of Dodgeville and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jamie and Jock Byers, a sister Betsy Byers and her father-in-law Robert Flum Sr.

A Celebration of Cristy’s Life will be held at a later date.

Cards and remembrances may be sent to the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point.

Gorgen Funeral Home

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565