Cristal J. McCauley

by Obituaries

Cristal J. McCauley, 42, of Richland Center, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 13, 1980, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Dan and Midge (Rohn) McCauley. Cristal grew up on the Century family farm in Bloom Township. She graduated from Kickapoo High School in 1998. Cristal worked for Schreiber Foods for over 20 years. She loved going horseback riding on her favorite horse, Sam. Cristal enjoyed going camping, cooking on the campfire, finding and collecting four leaf clovers, she even had them hidden in her cellphone cover, and 4-wheeling on the farm. She will be remembered for her warm and forgiving heart. Cristal loved spending time with friends and was always looking for fun.

Cristal is survived by her parents: Dan and Midge McCauley of Bloom Township; two brothers: Tom (Dana) McCauley of Westby, Steve (Heather) McCauley of Viola; 6 nephews: Izaak, Grant, Wyatt, Maverick, Malachi, Myles; 1 niece: Aliyah; a great niece: Reighlynn; paternal grandmother: Joan McCauley; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cristal was preceded by paternal grandfather: Barney McCauley; maternal grandparents: Mike and Marge Rohn.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

